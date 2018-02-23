Michael D. Oge, 49, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, with family by his side at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton.

Mike was born Feb. 6, 1969, to James G. Oge Sr. and Betty Oge Winkelhoch.

He was preceded in death by his father and brother, James G. Oge Jr. Surviving are his mother; his three children, Kirsten (Ben) Miles, Ryan (Marissa Edmonds) Oge, and Shawn Oge; and his stepdaughter, Jessica Oge. Mike is also survived by his sister, Nan (Jeff) Helmkamp; his grandsons, Zachary and Oliver Miles; a niece, Kendall Helmkamp; and two nephews, Steven (Toni) Stackpole and Jon Luke Oge. Mike is fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew him.

A memorial will be held 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Goff Moll American Legion, 2721 Collier Ave. in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mike’s name to the American Stroke Association.