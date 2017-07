Michael D. Tedrick, 39, of South Roxana, formerly of Edwardsville, died at 1:33 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis following a motorcycle accident.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.