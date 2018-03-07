Michael David Hanbaum, 40, of East Alton and formerly of Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

He was born Dec. 28, 1977, in Alton. He married Linda K. (Davis) Hanbaum on June 28, 2003, in South Roxana and she survives. He had worked several years with the Collinsville Laborers Local No. 44. He enjoyed his days of fishing and golfing and cherished his precious little Jada Bug. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jada Hanbaum of East Alton; mother and stepfather, Donna Raye and Sonny Althoff of East Alton; sister, Kristy Scott of East Alton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tommy and Jennifer Davis of Belleville; mother-in-law, Linda Smelser of Collinsville; nieces and nephews, Pfc. Kyle and Lindsay Scott; Kelee Scott, Steven Davis, Audra Davis, Thomas Davis and Aliza Davis; great-nieces and great-nephews, Jaylee Holliday, Brilee Holliday, Tristan Bassett and Kynleigh Scott; many cousins, other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold David Hanbaum; grandparents, Raymond and Lucille (Basden) Jones and Harold and Lillian (O’Neil) Hanbaum; and a great-nephew, Hunter Holliday.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 9, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018, with Rev. Richard Newcom officiating. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.