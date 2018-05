Michael Dean Allen, 61, of Tomball, Texas, formerly of Rosewood Heights, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 29, 2018, while working in Zachary, La.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 22, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with Rev. Robert “Bob” Harris officiating.

Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.