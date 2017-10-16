Michael Dean Buckingham Sr., 81, of Granite City, passed away at 11:48 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

He was born June 28, 1936, in Grand Chain, Ill., a son of the late Archie and Mabel (King) Buckingham. He had worked several years with Union Starch and later retired in 1984 from Edwin Cooper in Sauget, Ill., after many years of dedicated service as a supervisor in the Parts Department. He had also owned and operated 508 Variety Shop in Mitchell for 15 years. He was a member of the Granite City Moose Lodge and enjoyed his years of helping with Junior Achievement. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed his days of camping, golfing, bowling, riding his electric bike, and taking family vacations. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

He is survived by six children and their spouses, Michael D. Buckingham Jr. of Granite City, Joseph B. and Birgit Buckingham Sr. of Granite City, Laura L. and James Goodyear of Granite City, Pamela A. and Michael Burton of O’Fallon, Mo., Mark A. and Cathryn Buckingham of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jamie D. and Joe Schuler of Granite City; his former wife and mother of their children, Flora (Hamm) Buckingham of Granite City; 16 grandchildren, Michael III, Jacob, Nadine, Natalie, Joe Jr., Jennifer, Jonathan, Kyle, Kole, Arick, Austin, Christopher, Kailey, Ean, Nate and Allie; 15 great-grandchildren, Jak, Brian, Zoey, Ivan, Audrey, Blake, Landon, Haley, Nine, Hannah, Avery, Thea, Skye, Maycee, and Cierra; a sister, Ruth Battles of Granite City; many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant sons, Ricky and Randy Buckingham; and two brothers, Bill and Murray Buckingham.

In celebration of his life, visitation was on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice or to the Alzheimer's Association.