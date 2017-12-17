Michael Dwayne Francis, 53, of Granite City, died Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon.
Michael’s family will plan a memorial service at a later date.
Irwin Chapel in Granite City is handling arrangements.
