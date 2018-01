Michael Dwayne Francis, 53, of Granite City, died Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, Ill.

A memorial gathering will be noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, at the Granite City Moose Lodge, 2521 Maryville Road in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel Funeral Home is handling arrangements.