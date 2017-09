Michael Edward Godfrey, 59, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, at his home in Gulf Breeze, Fla., after a 7-year battle with cancer.

Per his wishes, he was cremated. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.