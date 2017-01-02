Michael Eugene Bloemker, 68, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at Highland Health Care.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Gent Funeral Home. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Michael Eugene Bloemker, 68, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at Highland Health Care.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Gent Funeral Home. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
AdVantage News | 235A East Center Drive, Alton, IL 62002 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014