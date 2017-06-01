Michael Eugene Creekpaum, 65, of East Alton, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
He was cremated, and memorial visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Paynic Home for Funerals.
Michael Eugene Creekpaum, 65, of East Alton, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
He was cremated, and memorial visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Paynic Home for Funerals.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014