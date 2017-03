Michael Leroy DeWerff, 70, of East Alton, died at 12:02 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at Eunice C. Smith Home in Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9.

Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis with military honors.