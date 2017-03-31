Michael Lin Brown, 51, of Collinsville, died Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Cremation services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.
Michael Lin Brown, 51, of Collinsville, died Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
Cremation services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014