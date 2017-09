Michael M. Floyd, 66, of Sorento, Ill., died Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. The Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Honor Guard will perform full military honors.

Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland is handling arrangements.