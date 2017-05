Michael “Mike” Dean Seymour, 67, of Alton, died at 4:53 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2017, unexpectedly at Alton Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton, where memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 22. Inurnment will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey with military honors by Alton VFW Post 1308.