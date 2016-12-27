Michael Randolph “Randy” Kaminski, 67, of Granite City, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 4, 1949, in St. Louis to Walter Kaminski Jr. and Wanda (nee: Pinkley) Salamone.

Michael married Donna Reinhardt in Granite City on Aug. 9, 1975.

The U.S. Navy veteran worked in many fields including being an EMT, ultrasound technician and a supervisor at a bottling company.

Besides his wife of 41 years, Michael is survived by a daughter, Jean Kaminski, and her fiancé, John Paglia, of Granite City; four sons, Michael E. Kaminski, Jason Kaminski, Ben (Jen) Kaminski and Justin (Rachel) Kaminski, all of Granite City; and three grandchildren, Landin Kaminski, Frankie Kaminski and Riley Paglia. Also surviving are two brothers, Michael J. Salamone of Iowa and Mark J. Salamone of Missouri; and three sisters, Jean M. Kaminski of Collinsville, Linda S. Kaminski of Granite City and Michelle J. (Greg) Palmer of Missouri. Michael will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents and many aunts and uncles.

Cremation services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online guestbook and obituary available at wojstrom.com.