Michael S. Brazel, age 48, of Warsaw, Mo., passed away Monday, June 11, 2018, at his home. He was born on July 24, 1969, in Granite City, the son of Theodore and Joyce (Rutter) Brazel.

On July 29, 1995, he was united in marriage to Robin Williams in New Douglas, Ill. They made their home in New Douglas, where Michael worked for B-Dry Waterproofing. In 1998 they moved to Campbellsport, Wis., where he owned and operated Great Lakes Alarm. Michael returned to Illinois in 2003 to be the General Manager of Gutter Helmet. In 2012, he partnered with John Huhn to own and operate Gutter Helmet. In 2013, they opened a second location in Kansas City and he relocated to Warsaw in May of 2014 to be centrally located.

Michael had a love of God and his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and son. He was fun-loving to be around. He enjoyed music and singing karaoke with this family and friends. He loved nature and enjoyed finding hiking trails along the way. He was the patriarch of his family and will missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter, Adleigh Cuevas.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Brazel, of the home; seven children, Dylan Jackson and his wife, Catarena, of Wood River; Keisha Shaw of Lincoln, Mo., Whitney Cuevas and her husband, Angel, of Warsaw; Shane Brazel, Austin Brazel, Reece Brazel and Chloey Brazel, all of the home; seven grandchildren; Hunter, Maebri, Oliver, Dominic, London, Jade and Julianna; three sisters, Laurie Stockman and her husband, Larry of Vanleer, Tenn., Amy Mills and her husband, Jeff, of Cumberland City, Tenn., and Katherine Brazel and her fiancé, Tim Henke, of Mount Olive; two brothers; Mark Brazel and his wife, Selena, of Litchfield, and Timmy Brazel and his fiancé, Aleshia, of Litchfield; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services for Michael S. Brazel will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018, at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Warsaw. Graveside services and interment will follow the funeral at the Riverside Cemetery in Warsaw. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday evening, June 15, at the Reser Funeral Home.