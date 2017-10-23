Michael S. Myatt, 55, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., died Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at his home.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.
