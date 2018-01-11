Michael S. Shaw, 76, of Dorsey, died Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Dorsey.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at the funeral home.
Michael S. Shaw, 76, of Dorsey, died Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Dorsey.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at the funeral home.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014