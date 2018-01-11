Michael S. Shaw

Michael S. Shaw, 76, of Dorsey, died Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Dorsey. 

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at the funeral home.