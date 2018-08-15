Michael Wayne Pacheco, 59, of Pontoon Beach, passed away at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, August 11, 2018, at his home.
Professional services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory, 3939 Lake Drive in Granite City.
