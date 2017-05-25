Michelle L. Outhouse, 37, of East Alton, died Saturday, May 20, 2017.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Private burial will be in Wanda Cemetery.
