Mickeal Anthony Stephens, 21, of Bethalto, died in a tragic car accident.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto followed by a luncheon.