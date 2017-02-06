Mickey “Mick” Emmons, 62, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services were Monday, Feb. 6. Burial was at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Mickey “Mick” Emmons, 62, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services were Monday, Feb. 6. Burial was at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014