Micki Nicole Berrey, 37, died at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at OSF St. Mary’s Health Center in Richmond Heights, Mo.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Alton.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.