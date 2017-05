Mildred A. Michael, 81, of Bethalto, died at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital as a results of injuries she sustained in an automobile accident.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Family of God Church, 224 Linton in Wood River.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.