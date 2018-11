Mildred C. “Millie” Wooldridge

Mildred C. “Millie” Wooldridge, 94, of Edwardsville, died at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, November 18, 2018, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, November 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with Rev. John Shank officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.