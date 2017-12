Mildred D. Chandler, 91, of Granite City, died at 2:28 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.