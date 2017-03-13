Mildred Elizabeth "Peggy" Scherff

Mildred Elizabeth “Peggy” Scherff, 90, of Alton, died at 5:20 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017, at her residence. 

Visitation and service were Monday, March 13, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial followed in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.