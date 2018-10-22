Mildred Greathouse

Mildred Greathouse, 92, of Edwardsville, formerly of Granite City, passed away on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Ruth’s House Memory Care in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 24, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of her life, a funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 25, at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 North Lange Ave. in Maryville, with Father Joseph Havrilka and Father Tom Liefer officiating. Mildred will be laid to rest next to Walter and Carol at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.