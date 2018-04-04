Mildred M. Kunnemann Flach Hauck Davis, 94, formerly of Sarasota, Fla., and Granite City, died on Monday, March 26, 2018, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Millie is survived by her daughter, Peg Flach of Edwardsville; and her sons, Terry Flach of Glendora, Calif., and Michael Flach of Tampa, Fla., as well as 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Thrice widowed, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Adolph Flach, John Hauck, and Will Davis.

A World War II Navy veteran, Millie enjoyed life on her own terms. She traveled extensively and loved the sunny beaches of Siesta Key, Fla. A long life, well-lived.

Millie’s remains will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico at a private family gathering in early May.