Mildred “Mel” Young, 88, of Wood River, died at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Christian Hospital, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan 7, 2017, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Internment will be in Woodland Hill Cemetery.