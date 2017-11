Mildred (Millie) Lynch Heil, 84, died at 10:11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until celebration of life service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at The Bridge Church, 504 E. 12th St. in Alton. Burial will be in Upper Alton Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.