Mildred Sturgeon, 87, of Granite City, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, where services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road, Granite City.