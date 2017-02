Millie Ann Schumann, 80, of Hardin, died at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at her home in Kampsville.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, with a prayer service beginning at 5 p.m. at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Kampsville. Interment will follow at St. Anselm’s Cemetery in Kampsville.

Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, Hardin, is handling arrangements.