Mima J. Unterbrink (nee Chappell), 87, died at 12:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at noon Monday, Jan. 8, at St. John’s U.C.C.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.