Mima J. Unterbrink (nee Chappell), 87, died at 12:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until services at noon Monday, Jan. 8, at St. John’s United Church of Christ.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.