Mimma G. Pizzo, 85, of Bethalto, passed away at 2:55 a.m. Thursday, June 7, 2018, at her residence, with her family by her side.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 11, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto with Father Tom Liebler officiating.