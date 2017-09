Miriam Ann “Sis” Norman, 74, of Alton, died at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Burial will be private at Upper Alton Cemetery.