Mitchell “Mitch” Hyden, 70, of Granite City, died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at City Temple in Granite City. Private family interment will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Irwin Chapel Funeral Home is handling arrangements.