Monica Marie Hagen

Monica Marie Hagen, 87, of Golden Eagle, departed this life Friday, September 7, 2018.

Visitation will be from 8-9:30 a.m. Thursday, September 13, at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brussels. Inurnment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.