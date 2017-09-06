Montra Armond Karter Fleming II, 6 months old, died at home on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Burial will be private.
Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
