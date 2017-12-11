Morris “Mo” W. Page Sr., 76, of Alton, died at 9:43 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at his home.

He was born Feb. 2, 1941, in Alton, the son of the late Henry and Mildred (Lamparter) Page. He was retired from Local 338 in Wood River. Mo was a U.S. Army veteran, was a well-known fast-pitch softball pitcher and was inducted into the Illinois ASA Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Metro St. Louis USA Softball Hall of Fame in 2010. He was an avid golfer, loved boating and was a member of the Alton Owls Club.

On Nov. 14, 1964, in Alton he married Kathy (Marth) and she survives. Also surviving are one son, Mo Page Jr. (Jayma) of Litchfield; one grandchild, Ally Tucker of Springfield, Ill., and one great-grandson, Z.J. Long of Springfield, Ill.; one brother, Steve Page of Alton; two sisters, Susie Duke (Dwight) of South Roxana and Marsha Palmer of Shiloh; and his beloved dog, Whiskers.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Greg and Scotty Page; and two sisters, Debbie White and April Page.

At his request no service is scheduled. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.

