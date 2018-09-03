Muriece K. Schwend, 80, of Highland, died Friday, August 31, 2018, at Faith Care Center in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, September 3, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, September 4, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 4, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, with Associate Pastor Rev. Will VerDuin officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.