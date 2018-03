Muriel “Maxine” Fuller, 94 of Belleville, formerly of Granite City and North Venice, died Monday, March 12, 2018, at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center in Lebanon, Ill.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 16, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 17, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.