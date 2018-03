N. Gail Weinrich, 88, a civic and community leader whose business career spanned more than 40 years, died Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. A celebration of life memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18, at the church.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.