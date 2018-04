Nada Kay Cope, 67, of Glen Carbon, passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 23, at the funeral home with Pastor Rob Schneider officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.