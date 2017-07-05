Nadine Woll, 71, of Edwardsville, died Monday, July 3, 2017, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. She was cremated.
