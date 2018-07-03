Nanci Beth Mott, 52, of Wood River, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Odessa, Texas.
In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
Nanci Beth Mott, 52, of Wood River, passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Odessa, Texas.
In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018