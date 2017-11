Nancy J. Schwendeman, 69, died at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, at Greene Cemetery in Pocahontas.