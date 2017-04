Nancy L. Buettner, 85, of Alton, died at 10:46 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center of Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral service will be at noon Friday, April 14, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.