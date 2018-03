Nancy L. Roberts, 71, of Granite City, died at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 19, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, where service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 20. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Fairview Heights.